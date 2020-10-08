NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A Tennessee Titans cheerleader was seriously injured in a crash in Nashville over the weekend.
Patrick Holz, 24, suffered life-threatening injuries after a two-vehicle crash on the eastbound side of Interstate 40 at Exit 210C on Saturday, October 3.
Police say officers responded to a two-vehicle crash just before midnight and one of the drivers had life threatening injuries.
The preliminary investigation shows a Jeep Wrangler driven by Holz, a cheerleader with the Tennessee Titans, was hit from behind by a Ford Explorer while driving in lane one on I-40 East. The two cars then crossed into the right shoulder and, skidding along the guardrail for a short distance.
Once the cars passed the guardrail, the Jeep rolled, ejecting Holz who was not wearing a seatbelt. The Jeep came to rest in the upright position and both cars sustained heavy damage.
Holz was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with life threatening injuries. He remains in critical condition at the hospital.
The driver of the Ford Explorer was taken to Saint Thomas Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Police say the Ford Explorer failing to yield the right of way appears to have caused the crash.
A GoFundMe has been set up for Holz. Click here to donate.
