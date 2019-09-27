NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Tennessee Titans are celebrating two former Titans players on 9/27 with giant 9 and 27 banners hanging at 5th and Broadway.
The 50' x 75' banners honor Titans legends Steve McNair (No. 9) and Eddie George (No. 27) and were hung from a building under construction in the complex.
The flags will reportedly remain in place through the weekend.
