NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Tennessee Titans safety Kevin Byard’s foundation is raising money to help residents of Waverly and Humphreys County recover after last month’s deadly flooding.

The Byard Family Legacy Fund has teamed with United Way of Humphreys County to raise funds after the flash flooding on Aug. 21 destroyed more than 500 homes and businesses in the Waverly area.

“The town of Waverly needs our support after widespread floods destroyed many homes and businesses,” Byard said in a post on social media.

Byard’s foundation will match donations up to $5,000 made through the Byard Family Legacy Fund. Click for information on how to donate.

The Tennessee Titans previously had donated equipment to the Waverly Central High football team after its football field and fieldhouse were destroyed in the flooding. The team also pledged $50,000 to Waverly flood victims and allowed the Tigers’ football team to play a home game against White House at Nissan Stadium.

 

