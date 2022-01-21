TITANS-HENRY

FILE - Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry (22) is shown on the sidelines during an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021, in Indianapolis. It’s been nearly 12 weeks since Derrick Henry broke his right foot. The 2020 AP NFL Offensive Player of the Year has been practicing while still on injured reserve with the Tennessee Titans targeting his return Saturday for their divisional game with Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Zach Bolinger, File)

 Zach Bolinger

NASHVILLE, TN (WMSV) – Derrick Henry is back!

The Tennessee Titans announced that Henry had been activated from the injured reserve on Friday afternoon. As a result, he will be on the active 53-man roster for Saturday's divisional playoff game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Henry had his right foot surgically repaired and fixed with a steel plate after breaking his foot on Oct. 31.

Henry was the 2019 and 2020 rushing leader. He was leading the league again when he was injured, and Henry still finished the season ninth with 937 yards.

Henry recently participated in practice with Titans'. He went through some contact drills on Jan. 18 and continues to ramp up to a return.

 

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

 
 

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.