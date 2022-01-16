NASHVILLE (WSMV) - The Titans are set to face the Cincinnati Bengals in the divisional round of the playoffs on Saturday afternoon at Nissan Stadium.

The match-up was officially set after the Chiefs beat the Steelers 42-21 on Sunday night. The Bengals defeated the Raiders 26-19 Saturday night to secure their spot in the second round of the postseason.

The last time that Titans faced the Bengals was Week 8 of the 2020 season. The Titans lost that game 31-20.

Titans lose second straight game, fall 31-20 at Cincinnati Joe Burrow threw two fourth quarter touchdowns to ice Cincinnati’s 31-20 victory over Tennessee on Sunday.

Kickoff for the game is expected to take place at 3:30 p.m. Saturday. It will be aired on CBS.