Titans Texans Football

Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill (17) throws Houston Texans during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/Justin Rex )

 Justin Rex

NASHVILLE (WSMV) - The Titans are set to face the Cincinnati Bengals in the divisional round of the playoffs on Saturday afternoon at Nissan Stadium.

The match-up was officially set after the Chiefs beat the Steelers 42-21 on Sunday night. The Bengals defeated the Raiders 26-19 Saturday night to secure their spot in the second round of the postseason.

The last time that Titans faced the Bengals was Week 8 of the 2020 season. The Titans lost that game 31-20.

Kickoff for the game is expected to take place at 3:30 p.m. Saturday. It will be aired on CBS. 

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.