NASHVILLE (WSMV) - The Titans are set to face the Cincinnati Bengals in the divisional round of the playoffs on Saturday afternoon at Nissan Stadium.
The match-up was officially set after the Chiefs beat the Steelers 42-21 on Sunday night. The Bengals defeated the Raiders 26-19 Saturday night to secure their spot in the second round of the postseason.
The last time that Titans faced the Bengals was Week 8 of the 2020 season. The Titans lost that game 31-20.
Joe Burrow threw two fourth quarter touchdowns to ice Cincinnati’s 31-20 victory over Tennessee on Sunday.
Kickoff for the game is expected to take place at 3:30 p.m. Saturday. It will be aired on CBS.
