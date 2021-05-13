NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Tennessee Titans will return to Nissan Stadium on September 12 to kick off their 2021 season.
The NFL released the full league schedule for the 2021 season on Wednesday. It is the first time the league has had a full 17-game schedule.
Titans release 2021 schedule 🗓📺: Schedule Release Special at 7 PM (CT) on @nflnetwork— Tennessee Titans (@Titans) May 12, 2021
The Titans will start their season at home against the Arizona Cardinals, potentially in front of a full Nissan Stadium.
The Titans will get three prime time games — the first against Buffalo in October, the second against the 49ers in December and the third against the Chargers in November.
For ticketing information for the Titans 2021 season click here.
