NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – The Tennessee Titans partnered with the Williamson County Sports Conference Friday to host a development clinic for Tennessee’s fire interscholastic girls flag football league.

Officials said the league coaches participated in a skills and drills clinic for female students (Grades 8 to 12) in Williamson County’s public schools.

The Tennessee Titans initially announced the Girls Flag Football League in 2021. Officials said teams would play each other once throughout a six-week, eight0game season beginning in March. All nine teams will then qualify for the league championship at Nissan Stadium sometime in May.

“At the Tennessee Titans, we are always looking for ways to build opportunities for female athletes across the state, and establishing girls flag football league is a perfect way to engage young women in a sport better so many of us love,” said Josh Corey, Tennessee Titans, Director of Marketing, Youth and Community Engagement. “These clinics mark an exciting kick-off to what we expect to be a groundbreaking season packed with action and athleticism.”

On Friday, girls at Independence High School participated in a Skills and Drills Clinic with special coaching sessions from Matt Reimel, National NFL FLAG Tournament Director from RCX Sports, and Phoebe Schecter, NFL FLAG Ambassador for RCX Sports.

Participants in the day’s events learned key offensive, defensive plays, and drills. The clinic also focused on fundamentals and providing players with game and competition-specific tips and tricks.

“Football has always been a huge part of my life, and it is an honor to share the sport I love with so many young women across the country,” said Schecter. “NFL FLAG and RCX Sports are committed to providing more opportunity for female athletes to compete at this level. We are proud to be working closely with the Tennessee Titans and Williamson County Sports Conference to establish this presence in Tennessee.”