NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - There have been talks that are ongoing in recent weeks between the Titans and Mayor Cooper's office.

Those talks have now expanded to include not only renovations to Nissan Stadium, but the possibility of building a new stadium for the Titans.

“Together with the Titans, we are evaluating the costs and benefits of multiple scenarios for the future of Nissan Stadium. Revised cost estimates require us to closely review whether a new stadium would be a better long-term financial decision for Nashville. We won’t settle for anything but the best-case scenario for Nashville.” -Mayor Cooper's office

The Titans released this statement Thursday afternoon:

“Over the past year, we’ve been gathering community feedback and digging deep into the needs of the stadium. We’ve worked with multiple experts to help us learn more about those needs, and what we’ve discovered most recently is that the stadium has a lot more infrastructure needs than we originally anticipated. For example, the stadium’s structural frame was built with concrete and needs to be largely replaced with steel. The mechanical, plumbing, and electrical systems need to be completely replaced. The window system throughout the building is so antiquated that it is not even manufactured anymore. All of these new revelations are adding up and moving a renovation price nearly double what we initially anticipated. When you consider the present and future needs of our current stadium, it’s possible that another path, such as a new, modern stadium that could better serve its community’s needs, might be a more responsible option to explore. We remain committed to our original mission: find an elegant solution to upgrade the stadium to first-class, NFL-quality standards and remove Nashville’s general fund from stadium business once and for all through a re-imagination our current lease structure, which as it stands today, puts the burden of an aging stadium’s costs on the city and Nashville’s general taxpayer. With all this in mind, we need to take a step back and re-evaluate if a stadium renovation is the most responsible option forward and explore other paths.”

