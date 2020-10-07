NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - News 4 has confirmed the Tennessee Titans were given permission to workout together at a private school after their facility was shut down and players had tested positive for COVID-19.

Tennessee hasn't been together as a team since Sept. 27, when the Titans beat the Vikings 31-30 in Minnesota. On September 26, Outside Linebackers Coach Shane Bowen tested positive and stayed in Nashville instead of going to the game.

The NFL shut down the team facility on Sept. 29.

"The Titans will suspend in-person club activities starting today. Likewise, the Vikings, who played the Titans on Sunday, will also suspend in-person club activities. Both clubs are working closely with the NFL and the NFLPA, including our infectious disease experts, to evaluate close contacts, perform additional testing and monitor developments," the NFL-NFLPA released a joint statement on Sept. 29.

The Head Master of Montgomery Bell Academy confirmed to News 4 on Wednesday that Titans Quarterback Ryan Tannehill asked if he could "throw the football" around with other players at their facility on Wednesday, September 30. That request was granted by the headmaster.

On Thursday, Oct. 1, the Associated Press reports that the NFL's Chief Medical Officer Dr. Allen Sills sent the memo to all NFL teams prohibiting gatherings or group activities away from the facility.

As of Wednesday, two more Titans players have tested positive for COVID-19, according to NFL reports. These latest cases would put 22 Titans testing positive for COVID-19 with 20 coming back since Sept. 29, according to the AP.

News has reached out to NFL if the Titans could practice on their own or where they could practice if their facility was shut down.

As of Wednesday, the Titans are scheduled to play the Buffalo Bills at Nissan Stadium at noon on Sunday.