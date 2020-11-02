NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Tennessee Titans are attempting to upgrade their secondary, which is a position of need for the team.
The Titans traded a 2021 6th round pick to the LA Chargers in exchange for CB Desmond King.
"Jon (Robinson) and I talked and it was a player that we felt like could help us, that could come in and has played DB, has been disruptive, has been an effective blitzer, has done some things and we'll see where he's at when he gets here. He's going to have be away from the building for a while, going through protocol," Titans Head Coach Mike Vrabel said.
King has played in 53 NFL games and was a first-team All-Pro selection in 2018.
The Titans defense has been a liability this season, allowing more than 30 points in four of their seven games. It also ranks last in the league in defending third down attempts.
"We won't know much until much later on in the week, not even assuming that he'll be able to practice with us before Saturday. Everything that we've heard, a player that loves football, is competitive, has played in a number of different spots, played in the kicking game," Vrabel said.
King's playing time with the Chargers has diminished this season. But, the Titans will be counting on him to give them quality minutes. In his career, King has 212 tackles, 7.5 sacks and 4 INTs. He's also returned 2 punts for touchdowns.
This move comes ahead of the NFL's trade deadline, which is Tuesday at 3 p.m.
The Titans also waived DL Isaiah Mack.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.