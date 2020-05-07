NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The NFL has announced the Tennessee Titans' 2020 schedule.
The Titans, who are coming off an appearance in the AFC Championship game, will open the regular season in Denver on Monday Night Football.
The Titans will also have three straight home games from October 4-18 against Pittsburgh, Buffalo and AFC South foe Houston before heading into their bye week.
Tennessee will end its regular season on January 3, 2021 in Houston.
The full schedule can be found below:
⚔️ 2020 Tennessee Titans Schedule ⚔️Tickets 🎟 » https://t.co/uOHZCOWmXQ pic.twitter.com/rJVBzm88MF— Tennessee Titans (@Titans) May 7, 2020
