NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Tennessee Titans first round Draft pick Isaiah Wilson, 21, was arrested late Friday night and charged for Driving Under the Influence.
According to police, Wilson was driving his Dodge Challenger when he struck a concrete wall near the intersection of 25th Ave. North and Charlotte Ave.
A witness at the scene reported that Wilson lost control of his car while doing "donuts" in the intersection.
The incident first began at 11:29 p.m. Friday night and Wilson was booked in the Davidson County Jail at 12:44 a.m. Saturday morning before being released at 1:28 a.m.
While performing standard field sobriety tasks, he agreed to a breath alcohol test which registered .107%. The legal limit is .08%.
Wilson is scheduled to be in court on October 7, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. in Davidson County.
The Titans released the following statement regarding this incident:
We are aware of the situation. This is not conduct that is indicative of the character of our football team and we are working through details on how to proceed.
Wilson was expected to compete for the starting job at Right Tackle.
He is also currently on the NFL's COVID/Reserve list for the second time. This list means you are someone that has tested positive for COVID or have been in contact with someone who has tested positive for COVID at some point.
In August, Wilson was given a trespass warning by Tennessee State University Police when they university had a strict no-visitors policy on its campus.
