NASHVILLE (WSMV) - The Tennessee Titans have identified the player, who has tested positive for COVID-19.

Defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons has been added to the team's Reserve/COVID-19 list. Two more staff members with the Titans have tested positive for COVID-19

This new positive result brings the team to nine players since September 24 and the 18th member of the organization now testing positive this week.

The Tennessee Titans have already rescheduled Sunday's game due to the number of players and staff testing positive for COVID-19. The game was rescheduled for Sunday, Oct. 25.

Titans-Steelers game rescheduled to Oct. 25 ESPN reports two Tennessee Titans players had positive tests for COVID-19 on Friday.

No official statement has been released from the Titans at this time.