NASHVILLE (WSMV) - The Tennessee Titans have identified the player, who has tested positive for COVID-19.
Defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons has been added to the team's Reserve/COVID-19 list. Two more staff members with the Titans have tested positive for COVID-19
This new positive result brings the team to nine players since September 24 and the 18th member of the organization now testing positive this week.
#Titans DL Jeffery Simmons has been added to the team's Reserve/COVID-19 list.He's the 9th player since Sept. 24th to test positive and the 18th member of the organization.@WSMV— Chris Harris (@ChrisHarrisWSMV) October 3, 2020
The Tennessee Titans have already rescheduled Sunday's game due to the number of players and staff testing positive for COVID-19. The game was rescheduled for Sunday, Oct. 25.
ESPN reports two Tennessee Titans players had positive tests for COVID-19 on Friday.
No official statement has been released from the Titans at this time.
