PUTNAM COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - A winery over in Baxter is as busy as ever while they harvest grapes all week long.
DelMonaco Winery & Vineyards started out as a weekend hobby for its owners before their love of wine grew into a business.
What started in 2006, has now become 24-acres of vineyards at their local winery.
News4's Big Joe on the Go is meeting up with the owners, Barbara and David, to lend a helping hand in harvesting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.