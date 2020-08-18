PUTNAM COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - A winery over in Baxter is as busy as ever while they harvest grapes all week long. 

DelMonaco Winery & Vineyards started out as a weekend hobby for its owners before their love of wine grew into a business. 

What started in 2006, has now become 24-acres of vineyards at their local winery. 

News4's Big Joe on the Go is meeting up with the owners, Barbara and David, to lend a helping hand in harvesting. 

