HERMITAGE, TN (WSMV) - Many of you may be having a tough time waking up this morning as you were watching the ongoing results of the 2020 U.S. Presidential Election pour in all night.
If you agree with the previous, sleep-deprived statement, you need to WAKE UP! We recommend a big cup of coffee or a workout to get your day going.
News4's Big Joe on the Go is at Competitive Edge Gym in Hermitage to catch those early risers and get their reaction to the election.
The owner of the gym, Mark Johnson, told Big Joe he never even went to bed because he stayed up all night to watch such an historic event.
