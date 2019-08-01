One out of eleven crashes are caused from tire issues. That’s according the National Traffic Administration. These simple fixes could save you time and keep you safe.
Nick Gabel of Discount Tire says the heat can be hard on your tires.
“As your tires get hotter, the air pressure inside expands. That just leads to increase chance of tire failure," Gabel tells me.
Whether you are going on a road trip or just to the grocery store, this can get dangerous. Gabel says that the summer heat also speeds up the aging process of tires and reduces tread. The main things to check on before hitting the roads are depth of tread, the age of your tires and the air pressure. If you don’t know what your air pressure is supposed to look like, there’s an easy way to find out.
“Open your drivers side door, there’s a little sticker right on the frame telling you the recommended air pressure for your tires," Gabel says.
Gabel says you can also find the age of your tire written on the tire itself. Another frequent problem he sees may just sitting in the back of your car.
“The condition of their spare, or even if they have a spare. A lot of new vehicles come without spares. Many come with an air compressor but nothing else back there," Gabel says.
If you can’t find the air pressure or tire age, Gabel and his team do checkups for free.
After you’ve had your tires for five years, auto experts recommend you come in for a checkup at least once a year, especially if you plan on taking a road trip.
