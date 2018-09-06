A tire bandit was caught on camera stealing from a family business.
At 11:04 Wednesday night a car was seen pulling into Discount Motors on Gallatin Pike in Madison. The man who got out of the car was not looking to patronize the business but rather steal from it.
The man is seen walking up to a fence and searching around with a flashlight. He then walks to the front of the business and looks inside which is where the camera gets a good shot of his face.
From there he’s seen walking to a different fence, pries it open, goes under and starts tire shopping.
“Like he knew what he was going back there for,” Discount Motors lot manager Kim Wencel said. “We write the sizes and stuff on the sides of the tires and I guess he found the ones he wanted.”
For about 10 minutes the man collects tires, including some belonging to a Discount Motors employee. The thief couldn’t fit them under the fence so he just threw them over one-by-one.
“Probably about $1,300 in tires and wheels,” Wencel said.
The thief loaded the tires into a Ford Taurus and took off.
Wencel says they caught this pricey theft because they installed more cameras after a car was stolen and wrecked last month.
‘We actually had to junk the vehicle,” Wencel said. “It’s a big hit because that’s how we make money, is to sell these cars.”
This tire theft is another big hit.
Wencel hopes someone recognizes the man in the video and turns him in.
“This family tries to go above and beyond for all our customers and it really sucks when someone takes,” Wencel said.
