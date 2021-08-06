NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The inaugural Music City Grand Prix is a cool event for Music City, but one that brings the heat.

With temperatures in the 90's and humidity, attendees will need a way to stay cool.

The best seat in the house might be at the first-aid tents provided by Vanderbilt LifeFlight, which will be scattered throughout the two-mile course.

“I think it becomes a little bit tricky when you look at the size of that footprint,” says Dr. Jared McKinney, Medical Director for Vanderbilt LifeFlight Event Medicine.

Dr. McKinney says there will be maps, 10 first aid tents and 50 medical professionals on the course at all times. Each tent will be equipped with fans and water refill stations to keep people cool.

“We always say drink water even if you don’t feel dehydrated,” advises Dr. McKinney. “Sometimes once you get to that point it’s too late.”

While Dr. McKinney says he doesn’t want to see people get to that point, that what they’re there for.

“My anticipation is it’s going to be pretty warm, but we want people to be prepared for it,” Dr. McKinney says.

Vanderbilt LifeFlight says attendees can bring their own water bottles, but they must be empty and clear when walking into the event.

Ascension St. Thomas Hospital will also have healthcare professionals inside Nissan Stadium. They will be there to care for drivers, their team, and anyone going through the stadium.