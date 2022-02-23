NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - With more rain in the forecast this week and the potential for more flooding, it's a good idea for homeowners to check around the house to look for signs of leaking.
Water damage can be one of the most expensive home repairs. However, getting ahead of any looming problems could save you a ton of money and frustration.
"We'll get a phone call from a homeowner saying they've got water in an area they never thought they'd get water in before," AFS Nashville Sales Manager Bailey Mross said. "Ranging everywhere from their crawlspace to their basement."
Mross said he's no stranger to the midnight phone calls from customers calling with a flooded basement.
Flooding doesn't just happen in the rainy season of Spring. It can occur in the winter, too. For example, this year had an unusual amount of snow. As a result, AFS had lots of customers who were dealing with snowmelt issues.
You don't have to spend thousands of dollars on cleaning up if your crawlspaces or basements are properly waterproofed. A company such as AFS can come out to your house and install a drainage system all along the inside of your space or install a sub-pump. However, it's not just the areas on the ground that need to be checked. You need to look up, too.
"Most houses in this area have gutters," Mross explained. "So, if you have a gutter system, it's making sure that's not clogged. There are no holes. It's functional so that water has a way to flow out and get away from the house."
Mross said it's essential to make sure everything is in good shape and working order before the next big rain event.
"We've even had situations like when the flooding happened out in Waverly. We had a lot of homes that we had already put in sub pumps in, and they were running the whole time, and these crawl spaces and basements stayed dryMross said. "So that was good to hear."
Another good tip is to move out any valuables out of your basement. Homeowners should move old baby or wedding pictures, antique furniture, or anything with special meaning.
AFS Repair serves locations all across Middle Tennessee. You can click here to contact them for a free inspection today.
