You don’t want to get stuck in a storm with faulty equipment.
News4 visited a local shop to learn the best ways to keep your car in tip-top shape.
Windshield wipers and tires are your first line of defense to staying safe on the highways.
It’s a little easier to tell when your wipers need to be replaced, but here’s a tip for checking your tires.
“Someone can grab a penny, a normal Lincoln penny, and put it in the tread,” said Garrett Lance, a technician at Midas. “If Lincoln’s head isn’t being covered by the tread, then it’s time to put new tires on.”
Windshield wipes are significantly cheaper to replace, but crucial.
One bad stream on a windshield could be the difference between a safe drive and crashing.
