Tips to have a safe and fun Halloween
Local police officers are advising residents to have fun but be careful and cautious while going out for trick-or-treating or other Halloween festivities on Wednesday night and are providing some tips for parents to make sure that their kids are safe.
Trick-or-treaters should carry flashlights. With dark costumes and many people walking around, pedestrian accidents are likely to happen. To protect yourself, carry a flashlight or lantern, wear light clothing, or have something reflective when crossing into traffic.
Persons should give, and children should accept, only wrapped or packaged candy. It is also strongly advised that parents check the candy thoroughly before allowing their children to consume.
Make sure costumes are short enough to prevent tripping. Children should also be able to see well enough through any type of mask. Face makeup or paint is a good alternative to masks.
Costumed children should be kept away from animals including dogs. The pet may not recognize the child, become frightened, and react in a vicious manner.
Costumes should be flame retardant and props such as magic wands and swords should be made out of foam rubber or cardboard vs. metal or wood.
You should also only trick-or-treat in well-lit areas and all children should be accompanied by an adult at all times. Sex offenders are restricted from any Halloween festivities and are not allowed to pass out candy or treats.
Metro Police says Halloween has been historically safe for Nashville, and that officers will be working to ensure the same is true this year.
