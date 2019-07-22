NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Heavy rains can make roads extremely dangerous for drivers in the Midstate, even after it stops.
One of the biggest dangers on the road is hydroplaning.
Rick Courtney, the owner of Roadmaster Driver Training in Hermitage, said the biggest reason for hydroplaning is people driving too fast when there’s water on the road.
“You’ve got to slow down. You can’t continue to maintain the speed,” said Courtney. “What you’re actually doing in you’re motor boating on a thin film of water, normally the pavement is in contact, so when you go to turn that when, when they go to fast.”
Also, when road conditions get as bad as they did on Monday, be sure to check your tires to make sure they are ready for the road.
