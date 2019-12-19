NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -- It’s one of the busiest times of the year to travel and the last thing you want to do is get delayed going through the TSA security checkpoint at the airport.
And News4 has learned wrapped presents can cause you a delay you weren’t prepared for.
With the holidays in full swing, lines not only to check your bags will get longer...but also lines to get through security.
“You have to be super diligent these days,” said one passenger waiting for his flight to Cleveland.
Of course weapons aren’t allowed, and remember to put that bottle of wine in your checked bag.
But trying to carry on wrapped presents could cause an additional delay, depending on what it is. “I did not know that. I guess it’s not completely surprising,” another passenger told News4.
According to TSA, presents like plado, anything slimy or toys that cause a reflection could set off the alarm. Agents will then have to unwrap those gifts before giving them back to you.
“Wait until you get to your destination to take care of (the wrapping) or just use gift bags because, we can easily remove the item at screening and then put it back in,” said Mark Howell, a TSA Regional Spokesperson.
BNA expects 20 to 21,000 passengers a day this holiday season. And keep in mind, there are only 2 checkpoints at Nashville’s airport. Make sure to leave plenty of time to get there, also. 2 hours is what’s recommended.
“Doing that quick 5 minute check before coming to the airport will help you get through the process faster and help us keep times down throughout the busy holiday week,” said Howell.
BNA has wait times on its website and is constantly updating it so you can always check to see how long the line is.
