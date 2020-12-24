NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - On a chilly day, you may have a space heater on to keep you warm.

While they are helpful, they can also bring dangers to you and your family.

Most people are spending a lot more time at home whether it be working from home or your children virtually learning. Your home has become the base for almost everything.

“More people are at home right now and they’re having to heat throughout the day,’ said Dr. Tucker Anderson, a pediatric emergency medicine doctor at Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt, “They’re having to get creative with their heating strategies.”

Anderson said as the temperature drops more people will turn to space heaters, both electric and gas, which increases the chance for burns, especially in young children.

“Anytime a child sees something that is glowing or feels something, they are always curious about that, so touching those is at risk for severe burns and that can occur with just one touch on a heating element,” said Anderson.

Gas heaters can sometimes lead to carbon monoxide poisoning. It can cause a variety of symptoms.

“Anytime you notice symptoms, such as headache, fatigue, nauseous, vomiting outside of the setting of other illnesses in the household, that could be a potential carbon monoxide exposure,” said Anderson. “If the exposure gets severe, you can have seizures, syncope and cardiac issues as well.”

+2 Carbon monoxide poisoning or COVID-19? Here's how you can tell (CNN) -- As the Northern Hemisphere heads into winter, whether a fever and cough mean the flu or COVID-19 is a nerve-racking guessing game. There is, however, a silent killer that causes similar symptoms and could be lurking in your home.

Anderson advises parents to make sure your kids are old enough to understand not to touch heating devices.

“Anyone in the preschool and younger age, curiosity usually gets the best of them,” said Anderson. “It’s safer to not have those, especially unsupervised.”

He also recommends making sure plugs are secure, keeping heaters at a distance and have carbon detectors in your home and make sure they’re working.

Copyright 2020