NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The American Academy for Pediatrics now recommends swimming lessons start at age one, but doctors said knowing how to swim isn’t enough to prevent drowning.
“We want to get our kids outside. We want to get them in the pool or in the lake. It's great exercise and it gets them away from electronic media,” Dr. Donald Arnold, Professor of Pediatrics and Emergency Medicine at Vanderbilt University, said. But, he advised, “Swimming lessons aren’t the same as drowning proof lessons.”
According to the Centers for Disease Control, drowning kills more children ages one to four than anything else but birth defects.
“There should be one adult who is designated to be the observer of children in the pool,” Arnold said. “That adult is not to talk to anyone else, and no one is to talk to that adult.”
That’s the ‘A’ in Vanderbilt’s ABCs for swimming safety:
- Adult supervision
- Barriers and boating safety
- Classes
“Never leave a child around the pool, even if it's to go to the front door to get a package from a mailman,” Arnold advised.
He also had this warning for parents with children younger than a year.
“It's fine to hold an infant in the water, but never submerge an infant’s face in the water. Because infants have a swallowing reflex, in which they'll start swallowing large amounts of water, and that can change the blood electrolytes in a very dangerous way.”
Click for the CDC’s recommendations for barriers around a pool at home.
