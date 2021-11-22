NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - As we age, so do our children. That often comes with kids going off to college or moving out. Therapists say it can be tough for parents to deal with grief and anxiety surrounding this time, even though they know it’s coming.
“The number one thing I hear from clients is ‘I just don't feel like myself.’ That they feel like they should be over it, or they should be back to a routine, or they're just not enjoying the activities or interests they once had,” says Emily Pardy, LMFT, owner of Empty Nest Counseling.
Pardy says those grieving the transition will need to work towards acceptance, just like any other loss. For those wondering what to do next, exploring a previous interest or getting a new hobby can be helpful. “Suddenly, there's a newfound freedom. And so we can really lean in towards that and discover who you are in this next chapter,” Pardy says.
That’s exactly what Robin LaPre says helped her as her children went off to college. She and her children began volunteering with Cheatham County Animal Control. Once they went to school, LePre ramped up her time there.
“When your kids are in high school, they start finding their own passions and their own interests and they're not with you all the time. So for me, it was a very natural evolution when they were in high school to just get more and more involved in something because they were getting more involved in things, and they don't need you quite to that same level,” LaPre says.
LaPre says it’s also helpful in providing a continued connection with her children when they do call home.
“The nice thing is when we talk about our day, they can really relate to the what’s going on here because they've been a participant.”
Pardy reminds couples to find a way to support one another during this transition.
“So a lot of times there can be miscommunication, some misunderstanding of, ‘I don't understand why you feel this this intensely or why you're feeling it now.’ And we want to be able to kind of recalibrate that couple towards getting back on a common ground.”
And sometimes that takes help.
“Whether that is heightened anxiety, or if it's just deepened grief that they don't feel like hasn’t regained balance, I would encourage you to reach out, speak to someone talk about it.”
For more information on Empty Nest Counseling, click here. For more information about volunteering with Cheatham County Animal Control, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.