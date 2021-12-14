KINGSTON SPRINGS, TN (WSMV) - Timothy Stoll stood on the roof of his home laying down tarp on Tuesday afternoon.
So many homeowners are still cleaning up the mess an EF-2 tornado caused Saturday. Parts of Stoll’s roof were damaged, including a few shingles. He decided to cover the roof just days before more rain is forecasted for Middle Tennessee.
“The tornado touched down right back there,” said Stoll.
Stoll showed News4 the land adjacent to his home where several trees were flattened. Torandic winds left parts of the town unrecognizable.
Stoll is one of many Middle Tennesseans who have already contacted their home insurance company after the storm.
“Waiting on the adjuster to get out here. I called a couple of people, still waiting on the third person to call me back. That’s supposed to be the person that’s going to come look at it,” said Stoll.
Contacting your insurance company is exactly what experts with Property Damage Appraisal said homeowners should do.
“With this type of devastation where there’s extensive damage, anything that you have from before showing what the home looked like before the storm is incredibly helpful,” said Matt Pietrowicz, Vice President of Business Development for Property Damage Appraisal.
After making sure your home is safe and secure, experts encourage homeowners to mitigate damages. For example, if there’s a hole in your roof, go ahead and cover it. You can still take pictures and document the damage to give to your insurance carrier.
“Anything that was different before the storms, so it may not be visible, but if you see a spot on the wall or if you notice there’s more wind noise and if it’s something that seems like the windows shaking, anything that’s different point that out to the insurance adjuster and appraiser is on site,” said Pietrowicz.
Taking pictures of the damage is crucial for adjusters. It’s also important to showcase what your property looked like before the damage is done to give adjusters perspective. One other piece of advice is to provide documentation like receipts of items or upgrades.
“Anything that you’ve done to the home or the building that you might have, it may seem not important and you may have it stuck in a file cabinet, but that can really help your insurance company as well,” said Pietrowicz.
