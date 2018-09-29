MOUNT JULIET, Tenn. (WSMV) -- Acting on a tip, officers with the Mount Juliet Police Department arrested a woman on the Wilson County's Most Wanted list Saturday.
The woman, 32-year-old Dara Charles, was taken into custody at the McDonald's on Lebanon Road around 3 p.m. Saturday.
Officials said an anonymous tipster told police of Charles' location.
Charles is wanted for a laundry list of crimes, including: escape, criminal impersonation, forgery, theft, fraud, drug possession failure to appear and driving on a revoked license.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.