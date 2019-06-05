NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Nashville is in the midst of peak travel season and this week more travelers are expected at Nashville International Airport for the CMA Fest and Bonnaroo.
Between now and the end of June, the airport expects to have nearly 30,000 passengers each day.
TSA said during this busy travel season you want to get to the airport at least two hours early.
This is to help ensure that travelers make it through security checks, check your bags and have enough time to get to your gate.
Last year TSA officials said they saw on average of 17,000 to 18,000 people. Now that number has grown to an average of 22,000 travelers daily.
“Things are very, very busy at the airport and you need to keep that in mind if you are traveling out this summer,” said TSA Regional Spokesperson Mark Howell. “You want to set that additional time for parking, checking bags, things like that, or even getting to the airport because airport traffic can be congested as well.”
Agents have collected a number of items that are prohibited on planes that might surprise.
“The bowling pin, it looks like a team came through one day and they had everyone on the team sign the bowling pin, and this is a very heavy bowling pin that could be considered a blunt object that could hit somebody,” said TSA agent Jeanna Ambrose.
The airport said there is an uptick in inexperienced travelers during the summer.
If you are unsure what you can bring in your carry-on or checked bag, click here to view a list of items that you can and cannot bring.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.