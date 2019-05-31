NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Affordable housing is a big problem in Nashville, but maybe one answer to this can be found this weekend at Nissan Stadium.
The Tiny Homes Festival is being held outside the stadium.
It’s little homes with the biggest names in a business committed to small.
There are 52 houses on tour that you could probably tour in 52 seconds.
Nothing fancy, but everything you need and very welcoming.
Donna Morrillo and her cat Toby are on a 200-square-foot road trip to Alaska.
“I love it. I’ve always loved small spaces,” said Morrillo. “From one end of the house to the other, it’s eight steps.”
Believe it or not, this is her dream home.
“I saw this on TV 10 years ago and said one day, and here it is, it’s the day,” said Morrillo.
How low can you go? How about 120-square feet, sink, shower, bed and stove, and all of it on wheels.
You’ll see converted vans, re-fitted school buses and log cabins on the outside.
At the festival, that’s more important than the inside.
“Unfortunately in our society, they figure your self-worth by the size of your car or the size of your home. Self-worth is who you are, not where you live.”
A downsize that can get you uplifted for about $35,000.
