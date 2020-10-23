WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - After shutting down for most of the month, Tin Roof 2 in Franklin is expected to reopen today.
The bar was closed and padlocked by police on Oct. 7. Police said the closure came after "70 incidents including 13 assaults, rape, public indecency, theft, gun possession, theft, and DUI."
The incidents reportedly happened between January 1 to September 30 of this year.
The owners maintain that most of the incidents happened off-premises.
Two weeks ago the Franklin Beer Board also suspended the bar's beer license for 30 days and the owners were fined $3,000.
The bar now has to close up at 11 p.m..
