ALLEN COUNTY, KY (WSMV) - Timothy Madden, the man accused of killing 7-year-old Gabbi Doolin, pleaded guilty Saturday in court.
This comes less than two weeks before Madden was supposed to stand trial on Sept. 4, according to WNKY in Bowling Green.
Doolin was with her family at a football game at Allen County-Scottsville High School on Nov. 14, 2015 before she disappeared. Shortly after, authorities found her body in a nearby creek about 400 yards from the stadium. Authorities arrested Madden, claiming DNA evidence connected him to the murder.
This is a developing story. Stay with News4 for updates.
