Amanda Boone loves taking in Tennessee from a motorcycle.
"Being out there and not having anything to block your view it's gorgeous,” Boone said.
Boone, is a motorclothes sales associate at Boswell’s Harley-Davison. She sells helmets and says every time she’s out for a ride she has one on.
“That’s your protection, that’s all that stands between you and the ground,” Boone said.
Over the last six years there’s been more than two fatal motorcycle crashes a week in Tennessee. In 2016 almost 150 people dies on motorcycles.
Vanderbilt’s Trauma Medical Director, Dr. Oscar Guillamondegui says they recently combed through years worth of trauma admissions to see when trauma injuries spike.
“Trying to figure out when we should have our readiest crew,” Guillamondegui said.
Guillamondegui says the data shows an uptick in trauma injuries in the late afternoon to late evening, on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays. It’s usually on days when the temperature is above 70 degrees like it was this week.
"We had an uptick in motorcycle crashes, we had an uptick in ATV crashes,” Guillamondegui said. “The way that we outreach and prevent injuries is to start talking about helmet safety, situational awareness on the roads during those time periods.”
Boone says when motorcyclists are looking for helmets they should make sure they’re DOT approved, and she says get the one with the most protection.
"We normally recommend a full face just because you're going to get the most protection,” Boone said. “A longer helmet is going to give you more protection, just so if you’re in an accident your head’s not going to roll.”
Guillamondegui says it’s a purchase that could save your life.
"If you're not wearing a helmet, if you're not wearing protective gear you're going to have a worse head injury, a worse extremity injury,” Guillamondegui said.
Situational awareness is also important for drivers. You never know when a motorcycle will be in your blind spot, so always check twice before moving over and use your blinker.
