In this Friday, Sept. 20, 2019 file photo, Swedish environmental activist Greta Thunberg attends an interview with the Associated Press before the Climate Strike, at City Hall, in New York. Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg is among four people named Wednesday as the winners of a Right Livelihood Award, also known as the "Alternative Nobel." Thunberg is being recognized "for inspiring and amplifying political demands for urgent climate action reflecting scientific facts," the prize foundation said. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez, File)