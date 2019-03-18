NASHVILLE (WSMV) - More than 20 Nashville-based artists will be performing as part of the NFL Draft in Nashville next month.
Country star Tim McGraw will be headlining a free concert on Friday, April 26, at the main stage.
McGraw is a member of the Nashville Local Organizing Committee for the Nashville Draft.
Gospel music artist CeCe Winans will sing the national anthem to open all of the NFL Draft events on Thursday, April 25.
Additional performances will be announced in the next few weeks.
"Each year, the NFL strives to make the Draft weekend a memorable experience for our fans," said NFL Executive VP, events & club business development, Peter O’Reilly, in a news release. "The passionate fan base and iconic location will ensure a unique experience that is unlike anything fans have ever seen. We want to thank the Tennessee Titans and the city of Nashville for being a gracious host for the 2019 NFL Draft. We would also like to thank Tim and CeCe for generously giving their time to our fans to make their experience even more memorable."
The NFL Draft events will be held in downtown Nashville from April 25 to 27. Click here for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.