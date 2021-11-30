NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A missing 16-year-old from Asheville used a hand signal that she learned from TiKTok to get herself to safety.
“You tuck your thumb in and you wrap your four fingers around it and you release tuck your thumb in, wrap your fingers around it and release back and forth," Gilbert Acciardo, Laurel County Sheriff PIO said.
A motorist recognized that signal and called 911, allowing police time to set up a roadblock.
Police were able to arrest the man suspected of taking the girl, 61-year-old James Brick.
Kathy Walsh is the Executive Director of the Tennessee Collation to End Domestic & Sexual Violence. She said the signal could get a lot of people of bad situations.
“We have seen spikes in calls to hotlines go up," Walsh said.
She said the gesture called “The Violence at Home Signal for Help” was created during the start of the pandemic.
“This signal was originally launched by the Canadian Women’s Foundation as a way for somebody on a zoom meeting to let someone know they needed help," Walsh said.
She added, “What we have found during Covid-19 is that victims are even more isolated from their families and their friends and access to services have also been impacted by covid.”
The signal is now a tool that’s reached far beyond someone’s living room.
"Sometimes it's the simplest things that can be the most effective," Walsh said.
