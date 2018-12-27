There's a lot of money to raise and not a lot of time to do it to save a historic home. What's at stake is a house standing nearly 150 years.
The Morton-Brittain House has been at its spot in Nolensville since a time it was surrounded only by farmland. Stagecoaches carried people by. It's a survivor from a very different time.
"It was built in 1870," said Carroll Moore, president of the Nolensville Historical Society. "This house represents the former Nolensville."
Moore said the house is just one of three Nolensville properties on the historic register.
It's long history on Nolensville Road is ending. Malakouti Architects are building the Hillside Commercial Center, a new development already in progress that will eventually take the place of the Morton-Brittain House.
"We don't want to let it go," said Moore. "We're going to fight to the very end to try to maintain this house and put it back in its original condition."
The Nolensville Historical Society has just set up a GoFundMe, hoping to raise $50,000 to move the Morton-Brittain House by their deadline, the end of January.
Cameron Malakouti of Malakouti Architects told News 4 in a statement:
"We're happy to see the residents of Nolensville and the Nolensville Historical Society coming together to save the Morton-Brittain home. With the help of The Heritage Foundation, we're confident that the home, once relocated, can be fully restored to its original condition and will continue to be a landmark of the Nolensville community for years to come."
"Yes, we believe it can be done," said Moore. "We believe it will be done."
Moore said a decision will be made soon on a new site for the house.
For more on the home, visit http://www.nolensvillehistoricalsociety.org/.
For the GoFundMe for the home, go to https://www.gofundme.com/morton-brittain-house.
