NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Local charities may be benefiting from a Netflix show that inspires people to tidy up their homes.
"Tidying Up with Marie Kondo" is a series featuring tips from an organizing guru on how to declutter your home.
Leigh Achenbach, owner of Suddenly Simple Organizing, says Kondo's show is inspiring some of her clients.
"She really focuses on decluttering, which is the most important part of getting organized. It's the part that people want to skip because it's the hardest," Achenbach said.
Achenbach says there are three steps to this process:
- Pull everything out
- Sort it
- Organize it
On the show, Kondo tells you to ask yourself if the item sparks joy. If it doesn't, get rid of it.
Achenbach says there are three questions you need to consider.
"Do you love it? Do you use it? Do you need it? If it doesn't fall under those three categories, you shouldn't hold onto it. We kind of help people through that process. It's more of a personal touch to it because we're there with you, whereas Marie Kondo teaches you to do it on your own," Achenbach said.
Jenny Grubbs hired the company to organize her closet at her home in Murfreesboro.
"In our first initial consultation, she said we can make your closet look like a store, and I feel she came through with that. Every time I come in here, I feel like I'm shopping in my own closet," Grubbs said.
Goodwill says they've seen an increase in donations recently, thanks to the organizing trend.
"Goodwill Industries of Middle Tennessee saw a more than 10 percent increase in donations during January, which is normally a slow period for donations," said Goodwill in a statement.
If you want to watch "Tidying Up with Marie Kondo," you can watch all eight episodes on Netflix. Click here for more information.
