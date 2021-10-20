NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Tickets to the 2022 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series game at Nissan Stadium in February 2022 go on sale on Thursday, the league and Nashville Predators announced Wednesday at a press conference.
The game between the Predators and the two-time defending Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay Lightning will be played Saturday, Feb. 26 at Nissan Stadium.
Tickets for the game go on sale on Thursday at 10 a.m. via Ticketmaster.
The game will be the second regular-season outdoor game for the Predators, who lost to the Dallas Stars 4-2 in the 2020 NHL Winter Classic in the Cotton Bowl in Dallas. It will be the first outdoor game for the Lightning, who will become the 27th NHL team to participate in an outdoor game.
