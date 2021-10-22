NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Tickets have sold out for Garth Brooks shows at the Ryman Auditorium next month.

The country music legend will perform at the Ryman on Nov. 19 and Nov. 20 at 7 p.m. Tickets for both shows were sold out on Friday morning and more than 22,000 people had to be turned away.

"I am stunned at the number of people who showed up for this on sale and as happy as I should be, I feel bad for the people who did not get tickets," Garth Brooks said in a statement on Friday.

Brooks said his people have talked with the Opry House about other possible shows.

"We are starting on a plan to take care of as many as we can who did not get tickets. I still can't believe it," Brooks said.

The concert comes after his show at Nissan Stadium was canceled after severe weather.

Shortly after that cancelation, Brooks canceled his tour due to a rise in COVID cases.

Anyone attending the event must provide proof of COVID 19 vaccination or recent negative test required. The tickets were $250, and there was a four ticket limit per order.