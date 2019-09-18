WILSON COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - The 10th Annual Taste of Wilson County festival is Thursday, Oct. 24 at the Wilson County Exposition Center and tickets are now available.
The event will feature over 50 food, wine, and shopping vendors; a culinary challenge; live music; celebrity judges; a grill-off challenge; kids area; agricultural area; VIP seating; art and exhibits; and a pie-eating contest.
All ticket proceeds go to fund chamber education programs in Wilson County including the teacher grant program, the Books from Birth program, Tennessee Scholars program, and other scholarships.
Tickets are $25 for adults, $8 for children, and $35 for VIP access. Children 5 and under are FREE.
For more information, call the Wilson County Chamber of Commerce at 615-444-5503 or visit tasteofwilsoncounty.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.