NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Those who work in and around downtown Nashville should expect delays for their evening commute due to Thursday night's Titans game.
The Titans will kick off against the Jaguars at 7:20 p.m. at Nissan Stadium.
The Woodland Street Bridge will close by 5:30 p.m. and will only be available to pedestrians and shuttle buses until the end of the game.
The Korean War Veterans Memorial Bridge will remain open to eastbound and westbound traffic until the end of the game. At the beginning of the fourth quarter, the bridge will only be open to westbound traffic.
The gates at Nissan Stadium will open at 5 p.m.
Stadium parking lots will open at 3 p.m. to fans with parking passes. There are not any cash lots on the Nissan Stadium campus. Drivers without a parking pass will be directed to seek parking downtown.
InShuttle will start its park and ride bus service starting at 5:50 p.m. from the parking lots at 10th Circle North and Charlotte Avenue and also at Rosa L. Parks Blvd and 10th Circle North. Tickets are $10 per person.
The NFL's bag restrictions will be enforced at the stadium. Anything larger than a clutch-style purse must be a clear plastic bag (excluding medical items). Click here for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.