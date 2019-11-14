NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - On Thursday night, the second year of the Gulch Night Market is coming to an end.
Festivities will take place from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at 11th Ave South and Laurel Street lot.
The market series features local Nashville artisans, retailers, food trucks, and drink vendors.
“As the sun goes down earlier, our lights get brighter and the atmosphere of the Gulch Night Market becomes even more exciting,” says Anne Louise Jones of MarketStreet.
“With more than 15 retailers on site and plenty of food and drink options to choose from, there’s no better place to have a great time and get a head start on Holiday shopping.”
The market is family and pet friendly, and ultimately free above all else.
The carnival truck and The Graduate Hotel will be in attendance to donate to Make-A-Wish.
A full list of vendors is listed below.
Food/ Drink
- Aero Bar
- Kabob Bus
- Wild Banana
- NoBaked Cookie Dough
- Cousin's Maine Lobster
- Grilled Cheeserie
- Turnip Truck
Clothing/ Jewelry
- BrownLee
- Clemmie Jewelry
- Teza Collective
- Alyn Vaughn
- Jules and Swans Design
- Amelia Style
- Whiskey Water
Home/ Décor
- The Roosevelts Candle Co.
- Nashville Blanket Project
- Made in Glass
- Candlelit Desserts
- Apple + Oak
- Walnut Hill Woodworks
- Ashley Trabue Art
Pet
- 4Paws Pastries
- Pet Wants
Other
- Erin Bodycare
- Polish Nail Salon
- Parnassus
- Aviate Press
- LabCanna, LLC
- The Graduate Hotel
- Massage Luxe
