NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Police have identified the man killed in a two-vehicle crash at Trinity Lane and Brick Church Pike around 8:15 p.m.
32-year-old Nathan Bray was pronounced dead at Vanderbilt Medical Center after he was struck in a Chevrolet Cobalt while traveling west on Trinity Lane and turning onto Brick Church Pike.
A driver of a 2002 GMC Yukon entered into the intersection on a yellow light, according to police, and was unable to stop when the collision occurred. The driver and a passenger were taken to Skyline Medical Center and treated for non-life threatening injuries.
Bray also had two children in the car ages 2 and 4 that were not injured during the crash.
There was no evidence of drug or alcohol involvement at the scene.
The incident is under investigation and information will be forwarded to the District Attorney's Officer for review.
