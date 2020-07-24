NASHVILLE, TENN. (WSMV) - As coronavirus cases surge across the country, here at home, Tennessee recently suffered its deadliest day.
The mayor has announced that restaurants serve alcohol will have to shut down at 10 p.m.
On Thursday, 37 Tennesseans were added to the state's death toll, marking Tennessee's highest single-day death toll since the pandemic began.
The total number of deaths in our state is now 925.
Thursday also saw 2,500 reported new cases, bringing the statewide case total to nearly 87,000.
