NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Vanderbilt University Medical Center has required all employees to be fully vaccinated or have an approved exemption from this requirement no later than Thursday.
This requirement is a condition of their employment with the university.
Hospital officials say they fear the risk of spreading COVID or the Delta variant to patients and employees.
The Center for Disease Control has determined that the variant is more contagious than smallpox, influenza and Ebola, with a transmissibility rate comparable to chickenpox.
In order to be in compliance with this requirement, employees must have received their first dose by September 1.
