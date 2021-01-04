NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - As we come into the new year, the Tennessee Highway Safety Office is urging you to catch up on your sleep to prevent drowsy driving.
Drowsy driving causes around 1.2 million crashes and 8,000 deaths each year.
The seasonal hustle and bustle is over, and it’s time for a little R&R. Take time to catch some 💤 so you’re not driving drowsy! Learn more: https://t.co/z8il6BnP3B #DrowsyDriving #DriveSafe2021 pic.twitter.com/V7CJnaV1BY— Tennessee Highway Safety Office (@TNHSO) January 3, 2021
Drowsy drivers have slower reaction speeds. When you're tired you may also struggle to concentrate and have impaired judgement.
Most drowsy driving crashes happen between 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. and midnight to 6 a.m..
If you do find yourself dozing off behind the wheel, get off the road at a safe, legal place to stop.
For more information on drowsy driving click here.
