TENNESSEE (WSMV)- On Nov. 1, Tennessee Highway Safety Office announced that Operation Incognito will be launched today.
THSO hopes OI will prevent traffic accidents caused by distracted driving.
It was also enforce the "move over law," which will protect road workers during highway construction.
National Traffic Incident Response Week is Nov. 11-17.
THSO has planned press events all over the state to discuss OI. Here is the info for Nashville's (via tntrafficsafety.org):
When: 9a.m. CT
Where: THP District 3 HQ - 1603 Murfreesboro Road, Nashville, TN 37217
Who: Lt. Travis Plotzer will be leading the press event.
For more information on Operation Incognito and the THSO, go to www.tntrafficsafety.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.