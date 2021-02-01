NASHVILLE (WSMV) - As we turn the calendar into February, that means Spring sports are getting closer and closer to kicking off their seasons.
Now, what better way to start the week with Monday Motivation alongside of a D2 Nashville softball team?
Trevecca Nazarene University's softball team is ranked No. 10 in its division and No. 1 in Big Joe's heart.
He's practicing with the team this morning as they get ready for a big week.
