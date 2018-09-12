NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Tens of thousands shared a Facebook post about a deeply personal item found in Nashville.
Darlene Baker Cardott wrote on Facebook that she found a necklace during the Jason Aldean concert at Bridgestone Arena on Friday.
The necklace has three pendants. One is a cross.
Another pendant has an inscription that reads "my loving sister, Kim" and has a fingerprint on the other side.
A third pendant has the serenity prayer written on it.
Now, this lost and found story is connecting three different cities.
In a cross country motorcycle trip last week, Cardott of Sanford, North Carolina made a stop in Nashville where she saw Aldean's show. The music was over and the lights back up at Bridgestone Arena when the necklace was found.
"I said, 'this definitely meant something to somebody,'" said Cardott. "I definitely knew I had to find whoever it belonged to. Social media is the way to do anything anymore."
Her Facebook post was shared more than 40,000 times.
"I've heard of viral all the time, but I never thought anything I've posted would go viral," laughed Cardott.
Word of the necklace finally reached Michelle Skinder in Huntley, Illinois. Skinder is the owner of the necklace.
"I can't imagine how she must've felt when she saw that on Facebook, thinking she'd lost that forever," said Cardott. "It's priceless. It's not something you can ever replace. It means a lot. It was very touching to see I was able to give that back to her."
Skinder told News4 she got the necklace after the passing of her sister, Kim, and she's always kept it close to her heart. She didn't know where she lost it in Nashville and feared she'd never see it again. She said something told her to look at her Facebook news feed one night. There, she saw the necklace had been found. Skinder believes looking at her feed at that exact moment was fate.
Skinder said, "I am so thankful for the kindness of one person who knew this was something someone else treasured. I woke up this morning with a new perspective on people."
Cardott has already placed the necklace in the mail. It's on its way to Skinder now.
